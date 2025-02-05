Roth Capital Has Bearish Estimate for Pinterest Q1 Earnings

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a report released on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Capital analyst R. Kulkarni now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Pinterest Price Performance

PINS stock opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinterest

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,483,000 after acquiring an additional 156,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,466,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 8,812,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,248,000 after buying an additional 2,996,750 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,944,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,423,000 after buying an additional 460,708 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,677,000 after buying an additional 278,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $35,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,338.28. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $365,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

