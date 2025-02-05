Roth Capital Has Pessimistic Outlook of HIG Q1 Earnings

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.72. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.46 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.89.

NYSE HIG opened at $112.04 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $88.81 and a 1-year high of $124.90. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

