Rothschild Robert De Sells 3,297 Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total value of $724,416.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,692,648.12. This trade represents a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 471 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $99,852.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Rothschild Robert De sold 1,831 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $391,266.39.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

On Monday, January 13th, Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total transaction of $707,808.40.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

PNRG stock traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $213.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,223. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $93.52 and a 52 week high of $243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $366.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 489.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,238 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

