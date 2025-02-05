Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RY. TD Securities lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $118.68 on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.36.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $1.0522 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

