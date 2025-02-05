RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,263,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,622,000 after acquiring an additional 508,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,471,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,004,000 after purchasing an additional 852,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in RTX by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,102,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,421,000 after buying an additional 490,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in RTX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,886,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,222,000 after buying an additional 140,697 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,937,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,927,000 after acquiring an additional 38,930 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $170.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.