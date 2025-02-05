RTX Co. (RTX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

RTX has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years. RTX has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RTX to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE RTX opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average is $119.77. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. RTX has a 12-month low of $88.90 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on RTX. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

