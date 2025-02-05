Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

