Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Sabra Health Care REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% annually over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 160.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.
Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,877. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $20.03.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Report on SBRA
Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sabra Health Care REIT
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.