Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 114786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.
Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.
