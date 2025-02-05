Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sandoz Group AG (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.66 and last traded at $48.61, with a volume of 114786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas cut shares of Sandoz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Get Sandoz Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sandoz Group

Sandoz Group Trading Up 4.1 %

About Sandoz Group

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.13.

(Get Free Report)

Sandoz Group AG develops, manufactures, and markets generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars worldwide. The company covers therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, central nervous system, oncology, infectious diseases, pain and respiratory, diabetes, immunology, endocrinology, hematology, and ophthalmology, as well as bone disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandoz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandoz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.