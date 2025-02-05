Sandra Calvin Sells 3,348 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) CAO Sandra Calvin sold 3,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $67,361.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,718.48. This trade represents a 5.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Sandra Calvin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 22nd, Sandra Calvin sold 925 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $17,519.50.
- On Thursday, December 26th, Sandra Calvin sold 15,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $258,300.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Sandra Calvin sold 12,090 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $221,247.00.
Travere Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of TVTX stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.10. 987,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,242. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.72.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,222,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,829,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 19.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,960,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,430,000 after purchasing an additional 323,513 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,185,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 244,444 shares during the period.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
