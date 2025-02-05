Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Sangoma Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

Sangoma Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. 4,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,243. Sangoma Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $241.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a voice over internet protocol phone system; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution, as well as provides cloud communication solutions.

