Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Releases Earnings Results

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sappi had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Sappi Stock Up 11.5 %

SPPJY traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 877. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.70 and a beta of 1.01. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77.

Sappi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.1082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. Sappi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.44%.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

