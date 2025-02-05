Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $277.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.4 %

DHR stock opened at $215.05 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $210.04 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.88. The company has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total value of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. The trade was a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

