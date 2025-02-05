Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys 135,165 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 98.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,165 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 72,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 87,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 163,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.88. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $48.31.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.0299 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

