Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a PE ratio of 107.66, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.80 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.19). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.35.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

