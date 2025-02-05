Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in XPO by 151.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of XPO by 21.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 50.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in XPO by 6.1% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $131.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.12. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.54 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several research firms recently commented on XPO. Citigroup upped their price objective on XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark lifted their price target on XPO from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of XPO from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.06.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

