Sargent Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 47,680 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASPN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter valued at $9,339,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 34.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 75,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

ASPN stock opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $950.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.66 and a beta of 2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

