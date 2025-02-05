Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $1.03 Million in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 230,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 9,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 174,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 107,214 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares in the company, valued at $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

Get Our Latest Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Trading Up 16.0 %

BBAI opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 109.90% and a negative return on equity of 138.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.