Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $202.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.89 and its 200 day moving average is $176.86. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $108.60 and a fifty-two week high of $207.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. This trade represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Melius Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

