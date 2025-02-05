Sargent Investment Group LLC Sells 932 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Fiserv
In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. This trade represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Fiserv Stock Down 1.1 %
Fiserv stock opened at $214.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Fiserv Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.
