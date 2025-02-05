Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Acquired by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 35,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

