Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,221 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 60,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

