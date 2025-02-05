Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Silverlake Wealth Management LLC

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 232.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,312 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 0.8% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.76 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

