Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for Raymond James

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.46. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $11.16 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.80 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.31. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RJF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Raymond James from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RJF

Raymond James Trading Down 0.8 %

Raymond James stock opened at $164.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10. Raymond James has a one year low of $104.24 and a one year high of $174.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,114,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,542,000 after buying an additional 2,898,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Raymond James by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,974,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,587,000 after acquiring an additional 54,265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Raymond James by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,544,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,533,000 after acquiring an additional 488,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total transaction of $8,365,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. This represents a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $1,594,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,755.36. This represents a 23.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,621 shares of company stock worth $10,729,488 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.51%.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.