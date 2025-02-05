Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Announces Updates on Bitcoin Holdings and BTC Yield Performance

Semler Scientific, Inc. recently disclosed significant updates regarding its bitcoin holdings and BTC Yield, a crucial performance indicator. The developments were outlined in a press release issued on February 4, 2025, illustrating the company’s strategic moves in the cryptocurrency space.

Get alerts:

Semler Scientific revealed that between January 11, 2025, and February 3, 2025, it acquired 871 bitcoins at an average price of $101,616 per bitcoin, totaling $88.5 million. These purchases were funded through the company’s senior convertible notes offering in January 2025 and monetization of a portion of its stake in Monarch Medical Technologies, LLC. As of February 3, 2025, Semler Scientific held a total of 3,192 bitcoins, acquired for an aggregate of $280.4 million at an average purchase price of $87,854 per bitcoin.

The company also shared its BTC Yield performance, a key metric that showcases the growth and success of its bitcoin strategy. From January 1, 2025, to February 3, 2025, Semler Scientific reported a BTC Yield of 21.9%. Furthermore, since July 1, 2024, the company’s BTC Yield stood at an impressive 152.2%. BTC Yield serves as a vital KPI for Semler Scientific to evaluate the effectiveness of its bitcoin acquisition strategy that benefits its stockholders.

Eric Semler, the Chairman of Semler Scientific, expressed satisfaction with the company’s progress in accumulating bitcoins, highlighting the success of the convertible notes offering and the decision to leverage part of the Monarch Medical investment to acquire more bitcoin.

Semler Scientific stressed the importance of BTC Yield as a performance indicator, specifically noting that it aids in understanding the company’s approach to funding bitcoin purchases through share issuances. The company emphasized that BTC Yield should be viewed as a supplementary metric to enhance investor comprehension of its strategic decisions.

It is essential to note that BTC Yield is not considered an operational or financial measure and should not be interpreted as a yield in the traditional financial context. While BTC Yield provides insights into Semler Scientific’s utilization of equity capital for bitcoin acquisition, it does not represent a financial return on investment.

Investors were reminded to rely on Semler Scientific’s official filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for comprehensive financial information. Although BTC Yield offers supplemental insights for sophisticated investors, it does not serve as a substitute for in-depth financial disclosures.

Semler Scientific concluded its announcement with a forward-looking statement cautioning about the risks associated with bitcoin investments, the convertible notes offering, and other business ventures. The company committed to providing updates as necessary to ensure compliance with legal standards.

I_funazio

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Semler Scientific’s 8K filing here.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Stories