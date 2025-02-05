Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 7136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ST. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 738.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

