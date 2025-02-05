Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 22.54%.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of SRTS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. 715,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.88. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $147.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SRTS. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

