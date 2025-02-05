ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.1 %

NOW stock opened at $1,010.15 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,083.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $959.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.90, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,129.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 12,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.67, for a total transaction of $12,242,408.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at $2,588,953.65. The trade was a 82.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

