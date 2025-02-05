Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s Why

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 142,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 95,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

