Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 142,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 95,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sienna Resources Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Sienna Resources Company Profile

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

