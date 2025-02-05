Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Silicon Laboratories updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.190-0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.19)-0.01 EPS.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.52. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.20.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,828.55. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

