Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,472,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 17,256.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,430,000 after purchasing an additional 509,054 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,054,000 after purchasing an additional 422,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,487,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,749,000 after purchasing an additional 335,915 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 188.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 223,192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FELC opened at $33.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $27.51 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

