Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,128 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 83,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.82 and a twelve month high of $23.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.0801 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

