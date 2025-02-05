Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $916,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31,021.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,207,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,049,000 after buying an additional 10,175,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 12,776,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,513,000 after buying an additional 5,733,810 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,692,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,976,000 after buying an additional 5,493,817 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,608,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,898,000 after buying an additional 5,015,378 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,804,560,000 after buying an additional 4,423,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $46.73 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $32.35 and a 52-week high of $48.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

