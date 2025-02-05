Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,502 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 756.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,594,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,609 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 36,249.8% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 634,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,331,000 after purchasing an additional 632,921 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,453,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,580,000 after purchasing an additional 271,905 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 32,115.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128,784 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 592.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 119,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,351,000 after purchasing an additional 101,910 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $349.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $266.99 and a 12 month high of $358.61. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

