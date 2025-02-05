Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to Issue $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Sirius XM has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years. Sirius XM has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Sirius XM has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 24.03%. Analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sirius XM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

