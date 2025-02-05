Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Lessened by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,542 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $86.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.79. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.13 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. The trade was a 39.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.