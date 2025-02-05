Social Media Stocks Worth Watching – February 04th

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, Expedia Group, Omnicom Group, and GoDaddy are the seven Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are publicly traded companies that specialize in providing social networking services or platforms for users to connect and interact online. These stocks are typically evaluated based on metrics such as user growth, engagement levels, and advertising revenue generated from the platform’s user base. Examples of social media stocks include Facebook (Meta Platforms), Twitter, and Snap Inc. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of SHOP traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $119.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,928,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,492. Shopify has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $122.00. The company has a market capitalization of $154.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.77. 4,893,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,354,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 6,058,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,009,783. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $55.90 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $762.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,772. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $811.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $725.07 and a 200 day moving average of $604.09. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,822.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,286. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $192.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Omnicom Group (OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.42 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

GoDaddy (GDDY)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

GoDaddy stock traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.44. The stock had a trading volume of 420,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,417. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $107.47 and a 1-year high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GDDY

Featured Articles