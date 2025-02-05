Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 1,150.0 %
SRNE opened at $0.01 on Monday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
About Sorrento Therapeutics
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sorrento Therapeutics
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Rocket Lab’s Growth Strategy: Small Rockets, Massive Potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldman Sachs vs. Morgan Stanley—Which Stock Has More Upside?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Reasons Bulls Will Win on Super Micro Computer Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.