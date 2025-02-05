SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.0% of Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cassia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $262.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $183.78 and a one year high of $262.54.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

