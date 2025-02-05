SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,180,543 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 2,612,881 shares.The stock last traded at $25.26 and had previously closed at $25.12.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,406,000 after purchasing an additional 788,242 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 2,014,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,893,000 after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,080,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 272,442 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,365,000 after acquiring an additional 418,108 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.