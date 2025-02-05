SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 261,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 103,681 shares.The stock last traded at $65.64 and had previously closed at $65.37.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $860.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

