SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 324,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,598 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SPYV opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

