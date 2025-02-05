Spire (NYSE:SR) Issues Earnings Results

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Spire had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Spire updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SR traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 101,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,281. Spire has a twelve month low of $56.99 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

In other Spire news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. This trade represents a 70.18 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $77,590.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 2,587 shares in the company, valued at $174,544.89. The trade was a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spire from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

