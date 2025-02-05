Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $1.72 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 42.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $259.73 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average is $249.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $242.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.25.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 70,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $17,840,007.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,826.41. This trade represents a 40.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.86, for a total value of $1,586,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,931.92. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,819 shares of company stock worth $113,142,592 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

