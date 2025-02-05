Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $8.54 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,850 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for 1.7% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 17,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 5,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $123.58 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

