Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 800 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust comprises 1.0% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after buying an additional 117,461 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,999,000 after buying an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,615,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,375,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $163.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 137.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

