Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.51, with a volume of 251268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SRAD

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 28,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $479,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 142.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 40,621 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 136,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth about $2,617,000.

About Sportradar Group

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.