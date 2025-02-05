St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,068 ($13.33) and last traded at GBX 1,065.50 ($13.30), with a volume of 1091937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,053 ($13.14).

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a market cap of £5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106,700.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 887.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 774.29.

About St. James’s Place

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of nearly one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,800 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

