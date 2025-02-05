States Regional Joint Western Sells 1,327 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) major shareholder States Regional Joint Western sold 1,327 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $45,502.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,196,440.74. This represents a 0.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

States Regional Joint Western also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, States Regional Joint Western sold 18,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $616,860.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, States Regional Joint Western sold 10,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $352,100.00.

On Monday, November 18th, States Regional Joint Western sold 20,000 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $706,000.00.

On Friday, November 15th, States Regional Joint Western sold 62,971 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $2,249,324.12.

Amalgamated Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. 110,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,195. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.33 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average is $33.12.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

