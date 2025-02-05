Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February 5th (AMTX, ANIP, AUDC, CAH, CMG, CMS, CPF, CPK, CRUS, ENPH)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, February 5th:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $140.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $59.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has $82.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $16.50 target price on the stock.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $210.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $834.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $762.00.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $205.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $175.00.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.50.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

